Google-based services were experiencing widespread outages Monday morning, disrupting those who lean on the tech giant's cloud-based applications for their jobs.

Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, YouTube and other sites were down across multiple countries. The Google search engine itself did not appear to be affected.

According to the site DownDetector.com, complaints about outages began around 6:30 a.m. Eastern time. As of 7:30, the sites were still down. By 7:40, however, they appeared to be back online.

Down Detector's outage map showed complaints mainly coming from the United States, Europe, Brazil, India and Japan.

