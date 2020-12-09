NATIONWIDE — Facebook is expected to be the target of a pair of antitrust lawsuits filed by state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission, according to multiple reports.

The suits could be filed as early as Wednesday. Politico reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading a coalition of 40 states, will "make a major business related announcement" at 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

The legal challenges are expected to argue that Facebook has used its dominance to buy or crush its social networking competitors. At the heart of the complaints are the company’s 2012 purchase of Instagram, a photo-sharing app, for $1 billion and the acquisition of the messaging app WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014.

According to The Washington Post, the attorneys general, both Democrats and Republicans, are expected to ask a judge to consider a range of options, including forcing Facebook to sell off some of its business. State officials are also expected to request that the tech behemoth inform them in advance of any significant future acquisitions, the newspaper reported.

Despite reviewing and approving Facebook’s purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp, the FTC opened an antitrust investigation into the company in 2019 amid concerns over its power in the marketplace.

Spectrum News has reached out to Facebook for comment.

In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in July, CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended Facebook’s practices while arguing there is still plenty of competition in the social media landscape.

"The most popular messaging service in the U.S. is [Apple's] iMessage," he said. "The fastest-growing app is TikTok. The most popular app for video is YouTube. The fastest growing ads platform is Amazon. The largest ads platform is Google. And for every dollar spent on advertising in the U.S., less than 10 cents is spent with us."

In separate testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in November, Zuckerberg said Facebook did not view Instagram as a competitor when it purchased the company because it was a photo-sharing app, not a multipurpose social platform.