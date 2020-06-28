HAM Radio operators from Hamburg’s Amateur Radio Society are making waves, taking part in a cross-country event.

They’ll be gathered on Lakeview Road until Sunday afternoon to participate in the American Relay Radio League’s Field Day.

As part of the event, HAM Radio operators across the United States broadcast signals from temporary stations for 24-hours straight, all to practice setting up a radio network under any conditions.

"The technology is kind of fascinating. It keeps expanding, growing,” said Amateur Radio Operator Laurence Plumb. “The latest thing today is a digital technique where we can actually send a receive signals that are way below the noise level which could seem technically impossible, but somehow we do it.

According to the ARRL, there are more than 3,000,000 amateur radio licenses in the world, 750,000 of them are from the United States.