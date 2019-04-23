NATIONWIDE — Tesla says it will introduce a ride-hailing service with no humans driving the cars. and Tesla owners can get in on the action.

Tesla is storing images, learning at fast rate, company says

Owners will be allowed to put their self-driving cars in service

CEO Elon Musk and others detailed the company's plans to have the service operational by next year.

Musk says Tesla's self-driving software is storing images and learning at an exponential rate.

He says he's confident Tesla will get regulatory approval for the service sometime next year as well.

All Tesla cars being built today have the hardware necessary for full self-driving:



8 vision cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, radar, and this custom-designed beast of a Full Self-Driving Computer pic.twitter.com/jYMAhB5Ooc — Tesla (@Tesla) April 23, 2019

Tesla would allow owners, when they themselves are not in the car, to use their smart phones to put their cars into the ride-hailing service.