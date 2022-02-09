LOS ANGELES — Her colorful signs and clever name help Lauda Flores bring in customers to her stand each Sunday at the Hollywood Farmers' Market.

“It’s a play on words, 'snow cone,' but snow with love in Spanish,” said Flores.

Flores started her business in 2010 selling snow cones and Bolis, or ice pops, at the Hollywood Farmers' Market, and she also delivered. Now, her products are sold in local stores, and she ships her product to her clients.

“These are all my original recipes, and they’re all 100% natural, so I don’t use any artificial flavors or colors or refined sugar even,” says Flores.

Now, her Bolis and snow cones are headed to the Super Bowl. Flores is part of the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program, a partnership between the NFL and the LA Super Bowl host committee. It’s a program that worked to connect minority, women, LGBTQ and veteran owned business to compete for NFL contracts.

Flores will be serving her Bolis and snow cones at the official Super Bowl after-party.

“I would guess it’s the first time in history that Bolis will be at the Super Bowl, you know. It’s fun, and it brings our roots to this huge event," she said.

Flores' love of ice cream started with her parents. They opened los Alpes Paleteria, an ice cream shop in Huntington Park, shortly after immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico City. Flores was 8 years old and frequently worked at the shop with her parents.

“We had lines out the door, I mean, we would get packed in the summer,” she said.

For Flores, whose products are inspired by the paletas her parents made when she was a kid, it’s a way to share a bit of her childhood at the biggest game of the year.