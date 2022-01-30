INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Inglewood native Pahvae Psalms is a longtime Rams fan. His blood has been running royal blue for as long as he can remember.

“Since Eric Dickerson, so I go back a little bit," he said.

With a do-or-die game on Sunday, Psalms stocked his humidor at the Cuban Leaf Cigar Lounge in anticipation of big crowds wanting to celebrate, what he suspects, will be a big win — for the team and for himself.

"I’m expecting to sell out. I’m expecting to be packed," he said. "It’s going to be awesome. I mean we have never had this opportunity and I’m totally trying to take advantage of it."

Psalms is referring to the opportunities SoFi Stadium brings to local businesses in Inglewood — buinesses such as Martin's Cantina y Cocina. Owner Christian Martin also grew up in Inglewood and remembers what the city was like when the Lakers left.

“And then we just kind of saw the city, you know, for lack of a better term, kind of die out,” he said. “A lot of business left.”

But, his family did the opposite. Over the years, they have had several business, including Fiesta Martin, Fiesta Tacos, Fiesta Martin Bar & Grill, and Antojitos Martin. This latest cantina on La Brea opened just in time for football season, and the games are proving to be big business.

"After the COVID restrictions were lifted, we saw the wave come,” he said. "And every single game, we were packed."

Last weekend, every area of the eatery was filled with a color-coordinated crowd of Rams fans who watched as the home team beat Brady and the Buccaneers.

"Everybody went crazy in here," Martin said. "And we all immediately turned to each other [and] said, 'Get ready for Sunday!'"

Martin has told the staff that this weekend will be an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Back in the humidor, Psalms showed off just how deep his loyalties lie. He has his own brand of cigars, Gädes, with one variety wrapped in Rams blue.

“I made sure that I made a cigar that matches our logo and can match our jerseys and all those type of things.”

Psalms thinks it’s a perfect celebratory cigar, if things go as he suspects they will. A win in Inglewood this weekend will make the Rams champs.

“But if they win the Super Bowl at SoFi, that’s going to be incredible. That’s going to do so much for the community and so much for the city and businesses," he said. "To have people all around the world come back and check out Inglewood, it’s, like, great!"

Psalms suspects the major boon for local businesses will help fill the coffers — or in his case, the cigar box that serves as a cash register.