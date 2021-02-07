There are football fans from all over the country who will be tuning in for Super Bowl LV, but some fans are literally out of this world!

What You Need To Know ISS will pass over Raymond James Stadium at 7:15 p.m.



RELATED: Super Bowl Sunday Has Arrived In Tampa Bay

On Friday morning, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi tweeted a photo of Raymond James Stadium … about 240 miles above the Earth from the International Space Station.

In the tweet, he wrote in Japanese, “The Super Bowl will start soon in Tampa.”

The Kansa City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m..

NASA's Spot the Station website says the ISS will be passing over the area and will be visible around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

In November of 2020, Noguchi and three NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker blasted off to the ISS via SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.