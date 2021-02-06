TAMPA, Fla. — With its diminished capacity and first-ever hometown-team status, one might assume Super Bowl LV sold out long ago. And it did, sort of.

But that doesn’t mean tickets for the Big Game aren’t still available—for the right price.

As of noon Saturday, there were around 140 tickets of varying quality available from the NFL’s ticket outlet of choice, Ticketmaster, ranging from $5,200 for the “cheap seats” to nearly $23,000 for the best views left. That’s down from the approximately 190 tickets left at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, which itself was tighter than the 330 for sale at 11 a.m. the same day.

So the tickets are definitely selling, despite COVID fears and forecasts for some potentially disappointing weather.

The prices for bottom-end accommodations have wavered a bit, as well; those $5,200 seats available today were $5,500 yesterday afternoon. All of these tickets appear to be offered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale program, which means that they’ve already been purchased by a reseller and are offered on a peer-to-peer basis—Ticketmaster basically serves to assure the buyer that the tickets are genuine (and collect a commission in the process).

Will tickets continue to drop in price as the kickoff approaches? Will Ticketmaster resellers (along with other outlets like StubHub) hold fast, hoping to make the highest possible profit? Will the game sell out? Looks like it might come down to the wire.

Let’s hope the game itself is as exciting.