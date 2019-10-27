ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Pablo is still a Category 1 hurricane, with winds strengthening to 80 mph.

Pablo is located about 650 miles northeast of Lajes Air Base in the Azores.

It is the first hurricane on record this far east in the Atlantic basin.

It is racing off to the north-northeast at 25 mph. The minimum pressure is 977 mb.

Hurricane force winds extend out just 10 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The storm is expected to start weakening this afternoon and into the evening. Pablo will become post-tropical on Monday.

Pablo will stay in the far eastern Atlantic, well away from Florida and the U.S.

Pablo became the 16th named storm in the Atlantic on Friday evening and by Sunday had strengthened to the sixth hurricane of the season.

Stay tuned to The Weather Experts for updates. Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.