ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 15 formed Monday afternoon just west of the African coast.

TRACK THE TROPICS: We're keeping an eye on 2 other systems in the Atlantic

The system is located 320 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Winds are at 35 mph, and it's currently moving northwest at 13 mph.

TD 15 is expected to strengthen and may even become Tropical Storm Nestor tonight or early Tuesday. The Cabo Verde Islands will need to monitor this system closely with heavy rains starting tonight, and tropical storm warnings possibly being issued soon.

While strengthening is possible in the short-term, the forecast has TD 15 already becoming a remnant low by Thursday.

It will get nowhere near the U.S. There are no watches or warnings at this time.

Closer to the U.S., there are two systems being monitored for development.