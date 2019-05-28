ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Andrea grabbed our attention last week and gave us a good reminder to prepare ourselves for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which officially kicks off Saturday.
- STORM SEASON 2019: Interactive Storm Tracker | Latest News | Tropical Weather Maps | Printable Supply Checklist | How Much Do You Know About Hurricanes? Take Our Quiz | Download the Spectrum News 13 App
This week, Spectrum News 13's Weather Experts are helping you be prepared.
Certified Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick recently talked with Dr. Deborah Beidel about how to talk to your children about an impending storm and what to do during the event.
Beidel is the director of UCF Restores, a clinical research center dedicated to treating trauma in all of its forms, including the trauma experienced during natural events such as hurricanes.