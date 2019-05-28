ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Andrea grabbed our attention last week and gave us a good reminder to prepare ourselves for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which officially kicks off Saturday.

This week, Spectrum News 13's Weather Experts are helping you be prepared.

Certified Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick recently talked with Dr. Deborah Beidel about how to talk to your children about an impending storm and what to do during the event.