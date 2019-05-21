ORLANDO, Fla. — Andrea, the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, now a subtropical depression.

It's located about 280 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and moving to the north at 8 mph.

This depression is encountering cooler sea surface temperatures and wind shear in the atmosphere, causing it to weaken, and Andrea will become a remnant low by this evening.

Subtropical Depression Andrea is no threat to Central Florida.

Here is a list of the 2019 storm names. We have no signs of a Barry developing in our medium-range models.

Notice how winds in a tropical and subtropical storm are both at least 39 mph, but differences appear in the actual development around the center of circulation.

HHurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30, although as is the case this year, storms can develop outside the season. Coming up each day next week, The Weather Experts at Spectrum News 13 will bring you daily reports on preparations for the upcoming season.