OCALA, Fla. — Clean up will continue Monday morning after scattered storms slammed areas of Central Florida.

Possible tornado may have caused damage

Most power has been restored throughout Central Florida

The extensive damage can be seen is everywhere and many will expect a review later in the day to determine whether it was caused by a tornado or not.

Marty Williams' Ocala 12-acres of property is covered with storm damage, with massive trees are uprooted.

He is going to have to have crews out to help clear it all out.

"You see all the broken trees out in the field and it took this path right through our property and demolished every tree in its path," said Williams.

Many are anticipating at some point on Monday that crews with the National Weather Service out of Jacksonville to be in Marion County, as well as other parts of Central Florida, to survey the damage for themselves and to determine whether this was perhaps a tornado.

Sometimes straight-line wind can have similar looking damage.