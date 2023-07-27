ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF is marking an athletic milestone, its first year as part of the Big 12 Conference, and Central Florida leaders are looking forward to the impact that will bring.

Mayor Buddy Dyer on Thursday issued an official proclamation recognizing Orlando as a Big 12 city. He also raised a UCF flag outside City Hall.

UCF’s membership in the Big 12 will bring a broad economic impact to the area, making Central Florida a destination for more of college football, Dyer said.

That means players, fans and families have another reason to plan a trip here, he said.

"Getting into a major conference like the Big 12 really puts UCF on the football and athletic road map,” Dyer said. “We envision that this will be the best road trip in the Big 12. All the teams that are used to playing out west will want to come to Orlando."

UCF coach Gus Malzahn said Orlando brings a lot to the conference, too.

"The best brands in the world are here in Orlando, and it's just a real special time,” Malzahn said. “You can really feel it. Everything's coming together."

So how will UCF do in the Big 12? That remain to be seen, but the Knights have been on a roll. They are coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons but fell short of winning the American Athletic Conference last year.

In a poll of Big 12 media members ahead of last week’s media days, UCF was forecast to finish eighth among 14 teams.

The season kicks off Aug. 31 with a home game against non-conference Kent State. The first Big 12 game will be played Sept. 23 at Kansas State, and its first home conference game is Sept. 30 against Baylor.