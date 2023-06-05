President Joe Biden couldn’t finish welcoming the 2023 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House without addressing the elephant — or maybe the Eagle — in the room.

“I married a Philly girl — explains a lot, right?” Biden said, referring to First Lady (and passionate sports fan) Jill Biden. “She’s a rabid Eagles fan, and the way the game ended, I might be in for a rough night.”

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz., to cap off a 14-3 regular season. Their win gave the franchise its second NFL championship in the last four years, and gave the organization an opportunity to prove that their previous championship wasn’t a fluke, as many pre-season prognosticators predicted — something that team leaders brought up repeatedly Monday.

“Like President Biden said, nobody believed in us before," said Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. "And I’m sure it’s going to be that same way this time, and we come out and prove them wrong."

The championship game itself was yet another comeback affair for the Chiefs, winning the game with a last-second field goal despite being down 10 points at halftime. The orchestrator of that comeback, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was recognized with the game’s most valuable player award. That honor made him the first to win both league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season since 1999.

Monday’s celebration had a pall hanging over it, however. Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt — the wife of late team owner Lamar Hunt and mother of current team CEO Clark Hunt — died over the weekend at 85 years old.

“Norma was a joyful soul. She loved her Chiefs; she was really roud of this team and really proud they had the opportunity to be here today,” said Chiefs team president Mark Donovan. “I can tell you from personal experience there was no one better to celebrate a championship with than Norma Hunt, and I know for a fact that she wants us to celebrate today.”