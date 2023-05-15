ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and the city of Orlando plan to bid to host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game, a source with the team confirmed Monday.

Their intentions were revealed in an email sent to the TDT (Tourism Development Tax) Citizens Advisory committee including the request by Orlando's Chief Venues Officer Allen Johnson and obtained by Spectrum News 13. The city requested $256 million over the next 10 years to “upgrade and maintain the basic operational systems and structure” of the Amway Center. The request was among 55 funding requests submitted to the task force.

As part of the requests for TDT funding, requestors are asked to assess how the proposed project enhances visitation from areas outside Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Lake and Osceola counties. In that response, the city responded:

“While intangibles like shared experiences and lasting memories are priceless, the actual return on investment can be quantified in several ways — including tourism, quality of life, job creation, media impressions and economic impact. …For example, when the Amway Center hosted the 2012 All-Star Weekend, it yielded an estimated $95 million of economic impact.

“Fast forward to 2023 when Utah hosted the NBA All-Star Weekend and the estimated economic impact dramatically rose to approximately $280 million. With a competitive Amway Center primed for the future, we will be bidding on the 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend. These events drive positive media impressions in national and international news outlets, which are a measurable driver of awareness for Orlando as a desirable and well-rounded destination.”

According to the Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal, the league set a new high during the 2023 All-Star festivities in Utah, “contracting nearly 7,000 rooms at more than 30 hotels, accounting for 33,000 total room nights” and about 120,000 visitors were expected in town.

NBA and G League players — those who are in the weekend events and others who just want to be part of the event — league executives, coaches, NBA sponsors and partners and media representatives from all over the world attend All-Star Weekend.

The event includes the All-Star game itself on Sunday, skill contests like 3-point shooting and the dunk contest on Saturday and a celebrity game and the Rising Stars game featuring first- and second-year players on Friday night. In addition, tickets are available for events like concerts, practices and an All-Star "city" that features vendors and limited meet-and-greets. The athletes in town for the game also participate in service projects to help community organizations, and some players and former players even host invitation-only parties.

The Magic have hosted the game and the week of events that go along with it twice previously. The first time was in 1992, when Magic Johnson made a one-game return and won Most Valuable Player after his retirement following his announcement that he had contracted the HIV virus.

The last time was 20 years later in 2012, but that was a more subdued event because it came during a season that was shortened because of a labor dispute and lockout. It also marked the last season that All-Star center Dwight Howard played for Orlando, and rumors swirled about his future during the weekend.