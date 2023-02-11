AUSTIN, Texas — Super Bowl weekend is here and local restaurant owners are thrilled to take advantage of the business they’re due to receive from football fans. With the damage last week’s ice stormed caused, Super Bowl weekend is a great opportunity for restaurants to make a financial comeback.

Lauren Brown and the staff at The Tavern are making final preparations for their own Super Bowl.

“It’s definitely something we have to think long and hard about for quite a while and prepare for,” Brown said.

As manager of the diehard Kansas City Chiefs’ bar in South Austin, their hope is for the type of weekend that can help them hit pay dirt, especially after a difficult week of winter weather.

“We count on every single day. It’s definitely hard to work with variable incomes day-to-day,” Brown said. “I definitely foresee it being a financially and personally successful for all of our staff.”

Spectrum News has spoken to numerous service industries this week, many businesses telling us they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars due to issues related to last week’s freezing conditions.

With more than 14 million adults heading out this weekend, Texas Restaurant Association President & CEO, Emily Williams Knight, believes there’s a lot of makeup opportunity the next few days.

“It’s equivalent to an Easter, a Thanksgiving. It’s a really big weekend for restaurants across the country but especially here in Texas, where we love our sports,” Williams said.

With additional increasing issues such as inflation, labor and supply shortages, the TRA says the industry, which is made up of 35,000 vendors and restaurants across the state, is hurting worse than many know.

“We have to realize that small business on the corner where you live might not be there in the next day, month, year, so this is an opportunity to go out and support them,” Williams said.

For Brown and her veteran staff, they hope to pick up a big victory on Super Bowl Sunday, regardless of the final score.

“We want people to leave here happy and satisfied with their experience and excited to come back even when it’s not an event as big as the Super Bowl,” Brown said.