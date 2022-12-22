"NFL Sunday Ticket" — the TV package that allows football fans to watch most out-of-market games — is moving to YouTube starting next season.

The NFL and Google, which owns YouTube, announced Thursday a multiyear agreement giving YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels exclusive rights to the package. They did not say how many years the deal is for, the financial terms or what the package will cost consumers.

The NFL says the switch will provide fans with greater access to games. DirecTV has held the rights since "NFL Sunday Ticket" launched in 1994, limiting access to out-of-market games to its subscribers, although the company in recent years has offered a stand-alone streaming option to renters and students who could not place satellite dishes on their roofs.

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

Said YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: "YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they're streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights. Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

"NFL Sunday Ticket" will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV, Google’s multichannel streaming service. It will also be available à la carte through YouTube Primetime Channels, which allows users to subscribe to streaming services through the YouTube app.

The agreement also includes YouTube becoming a presenting sponsor of the NFL’s Back Together Saturday — the start of training camps when all 32 teams hold fan events — and Kickoff Weekend. It also includes YouTube and NFL giving select YouTube creators exclusive access to official content and attendance opportunities.