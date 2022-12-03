Fans of the United States men's national soccer team erupted when Haji Wright scored Saturday against the Netherlands.

People woke up early and gathered at the Football Factory at Legends, a popular Manhattan bar, hopeful to see their favorite team advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

"We were here at 7 a.m. this morning, so we were standing in line. We got in — got a great seat. We're ready to go,” fan Kylie Uehara said.

But the Netherlands took an early lead and silenced the crowd.

"The Netherlands are a good team," fan Tyler Soden said.

After first half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind — both assisted by Denzel Dumfries — the score was 2-0 Netherlands halfway through the game.

Fans at Legends remained hopeful going into the final frame, but Team USA was unable to garner enough offense to tie the game.

Wright's lone goal for the Americans in the 76th minute cut the defecit to one goal, but the Netherlands quickly scored again, and the game ended 3-1.

"It's a good team that we played against. We can't really complain. I think they played fine," fan Joe Enrico said.

The World Cup is now over for the U.S. After a break, their next game will be a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles.