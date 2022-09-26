ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will hold their annual media today, but they already have announced that Markelle Fultz, who was expected to be their starting point guard, could be out for training camp because of a fractured left big toe.

On Media Day, teams generally talk with the media to discuss prospects for the upcoming season, the changes they made in the offseason to improve their rosters and to chat with and get their pictures taken for local media. Training camp is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Magic said Fultz will not require surgery and he will be placed in a walking boot. They said his return to play will be based upon rehabilitation and treatment. The team has traditionally taken a very conservative approach to returning players from injuries.

Fultz, who missed most of last season because of a knee injury, was injured during a preseason workout, the Magic announced.

He is not the only Magic guard out before the start of camp because of an injury. Team officials announced on Sept. 1 that shooting guard Gary Harris had arthroscopic surgery to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee. They said his return date also depends on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.

The Magic, whose players missed an extremely high number of games to injury last season, were hoping for a healthier team this year.

Obviously this team is MUCH better with him on the floor. They have experience playing without him so it shouldn’t be a major transition.



But still… — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) September 25, 2022

The news is not all bad for Orlando, however. In June, they selected forward Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and he performed well during the NBA Summer League and in pro-am tournaments.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has said he expects players to "level up," or to pick up their play and results, in the upcoming season.