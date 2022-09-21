Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record after smashing his MLB-leading 61st long ball of the season in an 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays Wednesday night.

Judge hit the landmark deep shot off Blue Jays' relief pitcher Tim Mayza in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. After Judge rounded the bases, the Yankees piled onto the field to greet the man who had just made history.

Roger Maris Jr. and Judge's mother, Patty, witnessed the moment from their front row seats above the visitors' dugout. Blue Jays' bullpen coach Matt Buschmann caught the home run ball — which would have likely been worth over $1 million in a public auction — after it bounced into the bullpen.

Mom and Maris Jr. react to 61 💙 pic.twitter.com/3jSfiqF0Tc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022

In his fourth at-bat Wednesday, Judge hit his first home run in eight games. It came after a first inning walk, a second inning pop out and a third inning ground out. The long ball gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead, and the Pinstripes led 6-3 after a three-run seventh inning.

While Barry Bonds holds the MLB home run record — he hit 73 during the 2001 season for the Giants — he played in the National League, and he reportedly used performance-enhancing drugs during his career, though he has denied using banned substances knowingly.

Mark McGwire (Cardinals) and Sammy Sosa (Cubs) have also topped Maris' 1961 record, but both eventually found themselves under the cloud of PED suspicions, as well.

McGwire eventually admitted to using steroids, and while Sosa has maintained he did not take banned substances knowingly, he reportedly was one of a number of MLB players to test positive for a performance-enhancing drug in an anonymous survey in 2003.

Therefore, some consider Maris' 1961 record a more meaningful one, as it has not been tainted by PEDs.

As of Wednesday night, Judge currently has a 19-homer lead over Phillies' outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who is second in the majors with 42. Nobody has led the MLB in long balls by at least 20 since Yankee legend Babe Ruth finished with 54 in 1928 when no other player in the league had more than 31.

During Maris' record-breaking season in 1961, he led the MLB by only seven home runs over his Yankee teammate, Mickey Mantle. Bonds led by nine when he hit 73 in 2001 — Sosa sent 64 balls over the fence that season.

Maris hit his 61st home run in 1961 on Oct. 1, breaking Ruth's previous 1927 AL record of 60. Judge tied the AL record on Sept. 28 in 10 fewer games than Maris.

Judge's 61 home runs are the most by a right-handed batter in AL history. He is the fifth player to hit at least 61 long balls in a single season, and first since Bonds and Sosa in 2001.

"Sorry to repeat the same line, but it's historical," Yankee starter Gerrit Cole said earlier this month. "I got nothing else for you. It's the greatest offensive season that I've personally ever witnessed. I don't know what else to say. I mean, it's wonderful. I'm riding it, dude. It's amazing."

Judge grounded out in the eight inning Wednesday night — his fifth at-bat of the contest. The Yankees will return home to play the Orioles Friday night in a three-game series, as Judge will look to break Maris' record in front of his home crowd.