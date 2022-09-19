ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The pre-season Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills will square off against the Tennessee Titans for Monday Night Football. It's one of two NFL games being played Monday evening.

Buffalo fans will definitely be turning up for the tailgate before the game starts. With sports betting now legal in New York, they'll be able to check out the Caesars Sportsbook truck as it kicks off its nationwide fan engagement tour at Highmark Stadium.

It's a truck fit for caesar. The 1,000-square-foot 18-wheeler is traveling across the U.S. to bring fans a unique experience when they come to tailgate. The truck features a state-of-the-art production studio with giant monitors across the wall where fans who are 21 and older can come in and place bets.

#GoBills: Placing a bet on the #Bills this morning at the @CaesarsSports Truck ! Buffalo is the kickoff market for the recently announced Caesars Sportsbook Truck Tour and we’ll have a sneak peek inside on @SPECNews1BUF ! 🏈 ♥️💙 pic.twitter.com/RJt4GfUoUV — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) September 19, 2022

Throughout the day, there will be a wing-eating contest, appearances by Kenny Mayne, Trey Wingo, Bills legend Andre Reed and a performance by Benny the Butcher before the unveiling of the new sportsbook-style premium club lounge at the stadium.

Despite a cloudy forecast and the team not winning at home for Monday Night Football since 1994, Bills Mafia was out early in the morning getting game day ready for the home opener.

"I think this is as excited as I've ever been for a home opener," said one Bills fan.

They say they're happy to have even more things to do at the tailgate and see the rest of the world catch on to the team's magic.

"We got the quarterback, we got the defense and the offense," said fan Eric "Hammer" Marwijow. "I get goosebumps sometimes just thinking about the potential this team has."​