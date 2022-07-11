Dodger Stadium concession workers could go on strike before next week’s All-Star Game, the union representing those workers said Monday.

Of the food and beverage workers at Dodger Stadium, 99% voted Sunday to authorize a strike that could begin “at any time,” Unite Here spokeswoman Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

The stands are operated by Compass Group, the sixth largest company in the world, and Levy Restaurants, which employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium. The majority of the workers are people of color, according to the statement.

The union representing the workers said they’re “seeking to negotiate a fair new union contract.”

Events ahead of the All-Star Game will begin Saturday at Dodger Stadium, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

“Stadium workers are proud of the role they play to bring fans the best game experience possible. They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet. They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this,” said Susan Minato, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11.