This week, the Army and Navy football teams announced the future sites of their next five football games. Charlotte, after being a finalist, was not selected.

No Southern cities were chosen to host in the next five-year rotation





A Charlotte U.S. Navy Reserve commander says the decision is disappointing

This year’s game is set for Philadelphia in December. From 2023 to 2027, Army and Navy will play in Boston; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; New Jersey and then again in Philadelphia. Based on the six-year schedule, the game will keep its historically northeastern footprint.

In April, officials from both academies toured Charlotte for a site visit. As news spread, other tourism attractions in the city were excited about the possibility of the game calling the Queen City home at some point before the 2028 season.

In a statement, Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison wrote, “While we are disappointed the Army-Navy Game is not coming to the South, being a finalist reinforces the fact that high-profile college sporting events are important to Charlotte. The Charlotte Sports Foundation is appreciative of the incredible support the bid received from our partners, and we thank both academies for their consideration and time.”

It is unclear, based on the statement, if Charlotte will attempt hosting a game in the next rotation, which would begin in 2028.

A commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve in Charlotte said he was disappointed in the two academies’ decision not to host a game in the South.

“Horrible bad news. Hopefully we get it the next run. But, it’s a shame that we don’t diversify our cities a little bit and come down here and let the country see what’s happening in the southeast. I mean, it’s been up in the northeast for a long time, Charlotte’s due their turn,” Joe Vogelbacher said.

Vogelbacher is the president of Sugar Creek Brewing and is in his 19th year in the Navy Reserve.

“I love the challenge in the Navy, maybe that’s why I’m in the beer business too, 'cause I love the challenge of it, but I love to travel, getting to meet new people, and working with high-caliber people is always fun. You know, I’ve been all around the world and done all kinds of things that you would never normally get to do in the civilian world,” Vogelbacher said.

He’s been making beer for nine years and said it’s a fun, creative way to put his engineering skills to work. Vogelbacher went to the Merchant Marine Academy for college and served in combat zones during operation Enduring Freedom.

“I was supposed to be there a year, I was there just under 114 days,” Vogelbacher said about his time overseas.

Between his beer business and his Navy experience, he said he was disappointed the Army-Navy football game is not coming after all.

“Talked to some of my colleagues in the Navy, everyone’s super disappointed,” Vogelbacher said in his brewery on Thursday.

Growing up in New Jersey, Vogelbacher said going to the game was a tradition and spectacle.

“We were, I don’t know, 15 minutes from the Betsy Ross Bridge, in Philadelphia, and the Army-Navy game was always a staple of Philadelphia. I love going to it, I went to it many times,” Vogelbacher added.

Despite his disappointment, Vogelbacher said his fandom is left unaffected.

“No matter what the heartbreak, go Navy, drink Sugar Creek,” Vogelbacher said with a smile. Two other brewers on his staff were in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army, and Vogelbacher said they also were disappointed with the announcement.

The game would have been an emotional and financial success for Vogelbacher, if it had worked out. The Charlotte Sports Foundation said the impact from hosting a future Army-Navy game would have been similar to the Duke’s Mayo Classic in 2021, which featured a Clemson and Georgia matchup.

Sugar Creek’s general manager, Marques Nash, said a tailgate for Georgia fans, hosted at the brewery taproom, was one of their best nights in nine years.

“You honestly see, comfortably, a 40% increase on everything, from food to alcohol, to [merchandise] and retail. I sold more T-shirts that weekend than I think I ever sold in months combined,” Nash said.

Despite the Army and Navy’s decision, college football will return to Charlotte in fall 2022 with this year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic, featuring the Aggie-Eagle Classic to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The game with N.C. A&T and N.C. Central will kick off Sept. 3 at Bank of America Stadium.