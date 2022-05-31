DURHAM, N.C. — Upgrades are coming to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The city plans to invest more than $10 million for upgrades at the stadium.

The changes need to come by 2025 in order to keep the team in the Triangle as required by Major League Baseball.

What You Need To Know

The City of Durham is renovating the Durham Bulls Athletic Park

The improvements have to happen to comply with the Bulls organization’s Player Development License with Major League Baseball

Upgrades include facilities specifically designed for female umpires and team officials, enhanced training facilities and other player and baseball-centric renovation

Durham business owners say making the improvements are beneficial for the Bull city economy as a whole

A report from 2019 shows the Durham Bulls brought in $33.3 million of direct economic impact, and the team's presence supported thousands of jobs.

Plus, players and fans are not only spending money inside the ballpark, but at nearby businesses, like Press Coffee Crepes and Cocktails right next door. Co-owner Brett DeVries says keeping the Bulls in Durham is a good thing.

"The visiting team comes in, and it's fun to watch them, because the first time they come in there will be like two players, and then there will be like eight players and then there will be like 12 players," DeVries said.

DeVries has been in the hospitality industry for almost four decades. He and his business partner opened the Durham Press last summer. He's excited to see what it's like to be here during this Bulls season.

"We get a chance to get the pre-game crowd that comes through," DeVreis said. "They get a chance to have a little bit different than ballpark food, but still enjoy the ballpark atmosphere. The [Durham Bulls] staff that have come through here, the players that have come through here, the crowd that has come through...it's been a really fun thing to watch happen this year."

A statement from the vice president of Durham Bulls baseball operations, Mike Birling, reads in part​, “We look forward to working together to complete the improvements as required by major league baseball of all 120 minor league baseball stadiums."

"These include such upgrades as facilities specifically designed for female umpires and team officials, enhanced training facilities, and other player and baseball-centric renovations," the statement said.

The City of Durham says it hopes to finalize the construction contract by mid-June. On site construction should be starting this August and complete by April 2023.