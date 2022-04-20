The future of the Carolina Panthers’ new practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, was pushed further into doubt this week.

In a series of competing statements, the entities involved said the future of the project was unclear, as the real estate group representing the Panthers announced it was terminating the original agreements.

In Rock Hill on Wednesday, local business owners said they hoped for the future of the project, but also said they were unsure what would happen.

Richard Molck, the owner of MP Computer Services, has lived in Rock Hill since he moved there from Illinois in 1991.

“Rock Hill’s a nice area, I mean in two and a half hours you can be at the beach, two and a half hours you can be in the mountains, if you want a big-city feel 20 minutes up the road you can go to Charlotte. I mean it’s really a nice location,” Molck said.

Molck was having lunch about a mile from the Panthers’ site on Wednesday afternoon. He said he was counting on the football team to bring more business to the area.

“I was hoping it’d bring a lot more work to town and a lot more jobs to town, so the people here in Rock Hill could profit from it,” Molck said.

The Panthers were in the middle of the major project off Interstate 77 when it was paused earlier this year. The new practice facility would bring the team’s practice operations to Rock Hill, along with other offices and business spaces.

“What the Panthers are going to bring to Rock Hill is economically awesome. But you can’t bring such a big project to this town without upgrading the infrastructure. And you can’t expect a guy who’s gonna build something here to pay to build Rock Hill infrastructure up for his project,” Molck added.

The project is now in jeopardy after the real estate group representing the Panthers said it would terminate the agreements.

In a statement shared by Tepper Sports and Entertainment, a spokesperson for GT Real Estate, the company behind the project, said, “On February 26, 2021, the City of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project. On March 18, 2022, GTRE issued a default notice and the City did not cure its default within the prescribed 30-day cure period. It is unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures. We have sent notices to the City to formally terminate the previous agreements. Accordingly, we are prepared to sit down with the City and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead.”

In a competing statement, the city of Rock Hill said those accusations were not accurate.

“The City met all obligations required under the agreements. The City did not commit to provide unlimited City backstop, but instead agreed to use its best reasonable efforts to issue bonds to be repaid by the increase in the tax revenues generated from development of the site which protects the City’s taxpayers and the City’s favorable financial position,” a city statement stated in part.

It also included this quote from Mayor John Gettys, “Our community embraced the Panthers and welcomed them to South Carolina. Be assured the City of Rock Hill did everything to make this project a success and has not defaulted on any of our obligations … that is not how we do business.”

Additionally, York County said, “It is disheartening to learn today that the Carolina Panthers have terminated their original agreements with the City of Rock Hill. However, York County remains optimistic that this project can still move forward. The Panthers have expressed a willingness to continue discussions with all parties involved and face the challenges ahead. York County expresses that same willingness.”

It is unclear what the future of the project will be, but Molck said he does not blame the team.

“Because Rock Hill should’ve done what they were supposed to do. They signed a contract. The governor was here, made the announcement. So, how can you say they’re wrong? They voided the contract, and Tepper’s not going to negotiate,” Molck said. “They screwed up and Tepper’s a businessman, he’s not going to play with them.”

Since it was announced, the project built excitement in Rock Hill leading to new development and economic gain, according to Molck. In fact, the Wild Wing Cafe he was eating in Wednesday was built a mile from the planned Panthers facility to capitalize on new visitors.

Chris Chasse, the managing partner of the Wild Wing Cafe, said it is why they opened in October 2021.

“We were definitely anticipating having the Carolina Panthers practice stadium just literally a stone’s throw away from this location, to kind of help drive traffic and business,” Chasse said in the restaurant’s main dining room.

Before the facility was even complete, they were already seeing a benefit from construction.

“We definitely have seen some construction crew workers come through and eat, whether it be in the dining room or at the bar. So, absolutely, we definitely have seen a little bit of foot traffic from those workers,” Chasse added.

Now, with it unclear if work will continue, Chasse said he and the company were staying optimistic about the project.

“I don’t think that this is a situation where the city of Rock Hill, the state of South Carolina, wants to waste any money. And I think that all parties should come to the table and work out a deal. And we’re going to stay optimistic for that deal to happen,” Chasse said outside his restaurant.

Wild Wing Cafe CEO Steve Weigel went a step further and invited the team and local governments to negotiate in his restaurant.

“Wild Wing Cafe loves and supports our Carolina Panthers. We love having our restaurant in Rock Hill a family friendly community. We know that both sides will be able to solve this issue. We are offering to open our doors for them to negotiate, over HOT WINGS, COLD BEER and GOOD TIMES. We look forward to the Carolina Panther Season. ‘Keep Pounding,'” Weigel wrote in a statement provided to Spectrum News 1.

The addition of the new Rock Hill Wild Wing Cafe, just off Dave Lyle Boulevard, is the kind of economic development Molck claimed he’s seen sprout up all over the city because of the Panthers.

“You got to look at all the businesses around here that’s building up for the Panthers coming here. Like, the luxury apartments downtown, all these new breweries, all this stuff coming to town to support it. Now all the sudden, they waste all their money cause nobody’s coming,” Molck said.

He was doubtful about the future of the Panthers’ new Rock Hill home.

“I don’t think they’re going to, cause I don’t think [Tepper’s] going to mess around,” Molck added, “Maybe they’ll move it to Chester.”