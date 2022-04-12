Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was named Coach of the Year by his peers in the NBA Coaches Association Tuesday, the first awards announcement to drop as the NBA’s postseason ramps up.

It’s the second year in a row that Williams was recognized with the NBCA’s top coach honors.

Williams coached Phoenix to a league-best 64-18 record this season, on the way to the best finish in the club’s history. The Suns will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, as the team expects to reach the NBA Finals for a second straight year — and perhaps win it this time.

Last year, the Suns lost the championship in six games to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I am thrilled and overwhelmed to be recognized by my peers and receive the Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year Award from the NBCA,” Williams said in a NBCA press release. “The coaches in our league sacrifice so much to serve their teams, and there are so many outstanding coaches deserving of this honor. It is incredibly humbling to again receive this recognition from this group, for whom I hold the utmost respect. Thank you to my fellow coaches and to everyone at the NBCA…you guys deserve an award for the work that you do for us and our families.

Whether or not Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year recognition from the media vote is still up in the air. He’s believed to be a front-runner for the award, alongside Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. He placed second in voting for the Red Auerbach Trophy last year, behind New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

The deadline for credentialed basketball journalists to file ballots for this year’s NBA awards was April 11, and fans are keeping close tabs on potential winners as some reporters announce who they’ve voted for.

According to a publicly-available spreadsheet tracking reporter votes, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will most likely win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second-straight year, ahead of rival candidates Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, and Antetokounmpo.

The NBA’s Play-In Tournament — eight teams fighting for the final four spots in the league’s playoffs — begins tonight, and continue throughout the week. Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets kick off the tournament, which also features the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans.