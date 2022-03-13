Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Famer, announced on Twitter Sunday that he will return to Tampa for his 23rd season in the National Football League.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it’s not now."

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family," he added. "They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."

In February, Brady, the most successful quarterback in league history and one of the greatest champions in professional sports, announced that he would retire after setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career.

The 44-year-old Brady had long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite his unique ability to perform exceptionally well at an age when most athletes are way past their prime.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title at the end of the 2020 season, beating the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 rout.

His reversal sent shock waves throughout the sports world, and his teammates and Buccaneers fans reacted with jubilation.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs called it “unreal.” Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin shared their joy in emojis.

Giants safety Logan Ryan said Brady’s return is “good for football.” Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted: “THANK YOU! throw that last touchdown on somebody else.”

The Buccaneers are hopeful star tight end Rob Gronkowski also returns. Brady convinced his buddy to unretire to join him in Tampa in 2020. The team lost Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet, who retired at age 28. But Godwin is staying after getting the franchise tag.

Brady’s decision comes right before the NFL free agency period begins. The Bucs have several key players set to hit the open market, including Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette, cornerback Carton Davis, safety Jordan Whitehead, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Gronkowski and others.

Brady’s return should impact their decisions and the team’s plans. Tampa’s odds for winning the Super Bowl went from 25:1 to 7 1/2:1, tied with Green Bay for second-best behind Buffalo at 7:1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.