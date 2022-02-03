Some of the world’s greatest athletes are taking to the rinks, slopes, tracks and more as the Winter Olympics get under way in Beijing.

What You Need To Know Some of the world’s greatest athletes are taking to the rinks, slopes, tracks and more as the Winter Olympics get under way in Beijing



The opening ceremony will be held Friday at National Stadium, also known as the “Bird’s Nest," although the first competitions began Wednesday





The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, looms large over these Winter Games, and some countries are staging a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human-rights record



Some American athletes worth watching are figure skater Nathan Chen, cross country skier Jessie Diggins, speed skater Erin Jackson, snowboarder Chloe Kim and apline skier Mikaela Shiffrin

The opening ceremony will be held Friday at National Stadium, also known as the “Bird’s Nest.” The first competitions, however, began Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, looms large over these Winter Games. The athletes, staffers and media are being held in a “closed-loop” bubble — they’re only allowed on hotel grounds, athletic venues and dedicated transportation in between. The Olympians are being tested daily.

Tickets are not being sold to the public. Instead, select spectators — ones who are expected to strictly follow COVID-19 measures — have been invited. Venues will not be filled to anywhere near capacity.

Meanwhile, several countries, led by the U.S., are staging a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record. The boycott does not impact athletes, but instead means that those nations are not sending an official delegation of dignitaries to the games.

Despite the drama on the sidelines, some of the next great memories in sports history will be made between now and Feb. 20, when the curtain falls on the Olympics and the torch is handed over to Milan for the 2026 games.

Here are 10 Americans athletes to watch in Beijing.

Nathan Chen, figure skating

After finishing fifth in the 2018 Olympics, Chen has been on a yearslong tear.

The 22-year-old Salt Lake City native went on to win 14 straight events, including three consecutive world championships. His winning streak was finally snapped in October at Skate America, where he finished third. But it’s clear this is not the same Nathan Chen that left Pyeonchang empty-handed four years ago.

Since those Olympics, Chen started college at Yale University, but stepped away to train for the Beijing games.

The last American figure skater to win Olympic gold in the men’s singles competition was Evan Lysacek in 2010.

Jessie Diggins, cross country skiing

Diggins delivered perhaps Team USA’s most dramatic moment in Pyeonchang when she slipped past Sweden’s Stina Nilsson just before the finish line to win gold in the women’s team sprint. It was the United States’ first-ever Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing.

The 30-year-old Afton, Minnesota, native’s star has only grown brighter since then, last year topping the FIS World Cup standings and having become the first American to win the multi-stage Tour de Ski.

Back for her third Olympics, Diggins has six chances for another medal. She’s scheduled to compete in the 15k skiathlon, freestyle sprint, 10k classic, 4x5k relay, classic team sprint and 30k freestyle, although she told the Star Tribune she might skip an event if it is bitterly cold.

Alex Ferreira, freeski halfpipe

American David Wise has owned the freeski halfpipe in its short Olympic history, winning gold in 2014 and 2018. But now it might be the 27-year-old Ferreira’s turn.

Ferreira, a silver medalist four years ago, is a six-time Winter X Games medalist, including golds in 2019 and 2020. And he’s been on a hot streak, recently winning back-to-back events — the 2021 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix and the Dew Tour.

The 27-year-old Aspen, Colorado, native will face some stiff competition in his quest for Olympic gold. Not only is Wise back, the field also includes New Zealand’s Nico Porteous, the 2021 X Games champion, and USA’s Aaron Blunck, a world champ in 2019.

Erin Jackson, speed skating

If it weren’t for a selfless teammate, Jackson wouldn’t be in these Olympics, despite being ranked No. 1 in the 500 meters by the International Skating Union.

Jackson slipped during a qualifying race and finished third, out of position to earn a spot in Beijing. But first-place finisher Brittany Bowe gave up her spot so that Jackson could get in. (Bowe is still in the Olympics, competing in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters.)

Jackson, a former inline skater, only had four moths of experience in speed skating when she represented Team USA in 2018. More seasoned now, the 29-year-old Ocala, Florida, native has ascended to the top of the sport, winning four of the first five 500m World Cup races this season

Jackson could become the first U.S. woman to win gold in the 500m since Bonnie Blair in 1994 and the first American woman to win an individual Olympic speed skating medal of any kind since 2002.

Chloe Kim, snowboard halfpipe

A breakout star in winning gold in Pyeongchang, Kim is the favorite again in the halfpipe.

The 21-year-old from Torrance, California, has been a star in the sport since finishing second at the 2014 X Games at just 13 years old. At 15, she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a halfpipe. And at 17, she became the youngest American ever to medal in snowboarding.

After the 2018 Winter Games, Kim took two years away from competing to recover from a broken ankle, attend her freshman year at Princeton University and “be a normal kid for once.”

But since returning, she has picked right back up where she left off, winning her fifth X Games Aspen title and second straight world championship, among others.

Kim is attempting to become the first woman to win multiple golds in the halfpipe.

Hilary Knight, women’s hockey

Team USA is looking to repeat as Olympic champions after beating Canada in 2018. Knight, the face of U.S. women’s hockey, is starring in her fourth Olympics, having previously taken home the gold and two silvers.

The 32-year-old forward from Palo Alto, California, has racked up 220 points, including 126 goals, in 191 career games for Team USA. She has registered 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 15 Olympic games.

The Americans have never finished off the podium since women’s hockey was added to the Olympics in 1998. Knight also has been a member of eight world championship teams.

Team USA opened Olympic play Thursday with a 5-2 win over Finland. Knight had an assist.

Elana Meyers Taylor, bobsled

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist, but gold has remained elusive. In order to change that, she must beat both her competitors and COVID-19.

Meyers Taylor announced in an Instagram post Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Beijing. She told NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday that she has no symptoms. Fortunately, Meyer Taylor has some time, with the bobsled events not getting under way until Feb. 10.

The 37-year-old Oceanside, California, native, took home silver medals in the two-woman bobsled the past two Olympics, as well as bronze in 2010.

Meyers is ranked first in the world in the two-woman bobsled, as well as in the monobob, which is making its Olympic debut this year.

Meyers Taylor was voted to be a U.S. flag bearer at the opening ceremony, but because of her COVID case, Bowe will take her place.

Mikaela Shiffrin, alpine skiing

Making her third Olympic appearance, the 26-year-old Shiffrin is looking to become the most decorated American alpine skier in history.

In 2014 at age 18, Shiffrin became the youngest Olympic slalom champion in Sochi. Four years later in Pyeonchang, she won gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined.

One of the biggest stars in Beijing, Shiffrin needs just one more medal to tie Julia Mancuso for the most ever won by an American female alpine skier. She needs three to catch Bode Miller’s six medals for the most of any U.S. alpine skier.

The Edwards, Colorado, native ranks first all-time among American women with six world championships and second with 73 World Cup victories, trailing Lindsey Vonn’s 82.

John Shuster, curling

Shuster and the team he captains are trying to defend their surprising Olympic win four years ago.

Shuster, 39, is competing in his fifth Olympics and was voted to be one of Team USA’s two flag bearers in the opening ceremony.

Three-quarters of 2018’s gold medal-winning squad is back. In addition to Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner have returned, while Christopher Plys replaces Tyler George.

Shuster — a native of Chisholm, Minnesota, and resident of Superior, Wisconsin — also owns a bronze medal from 2006.

Shaun White, snowboard halfpipe

White is looking to go out on top in Beijing.

An American skateboarding and snowboarding icon, White told Rolling Stone magazine last month he plans to retire after the Winter Games.

White is competing in his fifth Olympics and owns three gold medals, from 2006, 2014 and 2018. He’s now 35, and after taking a three-year hiatus from competing, the man known as “The Flying Tomato” — because of his once long red hair — ranks fourth among Americans in the World Snowboard Points list.

“I'm proud that at my age, I'm still doing this sport," White told The Associated Press. “I’m honored and the most proud of being able to stay on top of a sport that's ever-changing. And for this long, to show up and do some heavy tricks with the younger riders, that's very inspiring to me.”

It will be a tall task for White to win his fourth gold medal. Japan’s Yuto Totsuka, Ayumu Hirano and Ruka Hirano and Australia’s Scott James lead the field.