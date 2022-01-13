BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills Mafia will be out loud and proud at the playoff game against the Patriots on Saturday.

Local stores say Bills gear is flying off the shelves. The BFLO Store is stocking up for the big game. They have everything a fan could need.

The store is set to get you swagged out for the game with a special event starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday where you can meet and greet some Bills alumni before the playoffs begin.

#GOBILLS: I’m getting geared up for the game @thebflostore this morning !! I’ll tell you all about the special event they have planned for #BillsMafia this Saturday before the #Bills take on the Pats on @SPECNews1BUF ! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/trcqKRMClf — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) January 13, 2022

Take a walk through the clothing racks and you'll find special items to keep you warm because it might be a little chilly. Also, you can score a limited edition division championship sweatshirt with every $100 purchase.

The store's owner says he’s been open for almost a decade and credits Bills Mafia for keeping business booming.

“They bring that passion with them and it comes through for generations to come," said owner Nate Mroz. "When you go to different away games and things like that, you'll notice a lot of Bills fans or just Buffalo fans, in general. You'll be in Florida, on vacation, 'oh my gosh,' you know there's another Bills you know sticker or Bills flag and I think it's really unique to Buffalo."

The event is taking place at all BFLO Store locations on Saturday.

For more information about the business, click here.