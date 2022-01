GATES, N.Y. — The big AFC playoff game for the Bills against the Patriots is this weekend, and one of the best parts of any good football game is having the right snacks to go along with it.

A local bakery has something Buffalo fans may not be able to turn down on game day.

Savastano's in Gates has a Buffalo Bills-shaped pizza. The one-of-a-kind treat is only available to pre-order for the playoff game against New England.

You can call to get one while supplies last. The number is 585-247-0448.