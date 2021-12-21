A New Jersey man will plead guilty to federal fraud charges for impersonating a New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell versions of the team’s 2016 Super Bowl championship rings, supposedly made for Tom Brady’s family, according to the Justice Department.

What You Need To Know A New Jersey man has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud charges after impersonating a New England Patriots player to buy and sell 2016 Super Bowl championship rings



In 2017, Scott Spina bought a championship ring from a Patriots player, then posed as that player to buy additional rings — supposedly for Tom Brady's relatives, according to the Justice Department



Spina attempted to sell the rings to a private buyer before selling them to an auction house for $100,000



Spina faces a maximum sentence over 90 years in federal prison

Scott Spina Jr., 24, was charged by federal prosecutors with one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, all for posing as a former Patriots player in order to purchase and sell Super Bowl rings engraved with the last name of quarterback Tom Brady.

The charges — and Spina’s expected guilty plea — were filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Caifornia.

The fraud began when Spina used a bad check to purchase a legitimate Super Bowl LI ring from a Patriots player who subsequently left the team. When he received the ring, Spina then contacted the original ring maker and impersonated the player to buy friends and family rings — versions that are slightly smaller than those given to players — with the name “Brady” on each one.

According to authorities, Spina later admitted in a plea agreement that he falsely claimed that the rings were ordered for select Tom Brady family members.

Spina then attempted to sell those rings, according to charges filed by prosecutors on Monday. His first buyer agreed to buy the rings for $81,500, before getting suspicious and attempting to back out; that same day, in Nov. 2017, Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000 — one of which later sold for $337,219.

As part of his plea agreement, Spina agreed to pay restitution to the former Patriots player who sold the original ring, as well as other memorabilia. He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 31.

Spina faces a maximum of 92 years in federal prison, though the actual sentence is likely to be “substantially less” according to the Department of Justice.