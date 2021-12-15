Stephen Curry now stands firmly alone atop the NBA's three-point record books — and he's on a career pace for yet another potentially unbreakable record of his own.

The 33-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard hit his 2,974th career three-pointer with 7:32 left in the first quarter of Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks. With it, he broke the record set by retired Hall of Fame swingman Ray Allen, in 511 fewer games.

His record-breaker came with the same relative ease as most of the 2,973 before it — after setting an off-ball screen by the basket in the low post, he drifted to the right beyond the three-point arc, caught a pass and launched it in one motion. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time-out, and Curry enjoyed a standing ovation from a packed Madison Square Garden.

He’s on pace to top 3,000 career threes well before the end of the season. If he plays into his 40s, as he’s expressed hope to, Curry could may set an untouchable all-time record.

Curry already owns four of the five best single-season three-point records – topping out at 402 made threes in 2015-16 – and is only behind Allen and fellow long-range sniper James Harden for the most career three-point attempts.

Over a 1,300 game career, Allen averaged 2.3 three-pointers per game. Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Curry had only played 788 games in his career, averaging 3.8 threes per game.

With Curry’s proclivity for volume shooting, his accuracy from deep, and a bit of luck, he could very well finish his career with more than 4,000 made three-pointers.

The Warriors have returned to top form this season after missing the playoffs in each of the last two years, and are dueling with the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns for the best record in the league.