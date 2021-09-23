TAMPA, FL - If you’ve ever been to a food truck rally you know the food is always served fresh and fast.

Today’s rally is special – outside Ray Jay ahead of a USF game. Bulls fans are here supporting two of their own.

Former Bulls defensive end Julius “Ju Ju” Forte is running his food truck Bowlz and Bunz. And then there’s former D-B Kayvon Webster who brought his Vybe 305 truck from Miami. Of course, Bulls fans remember him for one of the greatest defensive plays in program history when he returned a 96-yard fumble for a touchdown in USF’s upset of Notre Dame in South Bend in 2011. Kayvon believes what he has learned in sports has helped him prepare for this next chapter.

“Things you learn in football you can take into the business world,” said the Super Bowl L champion. “(Things) like working hard, attention to detail, scheduling, and just being consistent.”

One of the biggest things with running a food truck is preparation. That means showing up early with all the necessary supplies.

While Kayvon hands out plates, Julius is busy setting up tables. He’s brought a few with him as he plans to see plenty of friends and family who has supported this passion turned business. Looking at old family photos can be quite emotional for Julius. He learned football from his Dad, but cooking came from mom.

“Just second hand growing up in that house always cooking for yourself or helping out or doing something,” said the Boca Ciega alum.

Helping out is exactly what big sister Dominique is doing. She is writing today’s menu.

“We’ve been doing it for a long time helping our mom so its kind of just in us,” said Dominique, who also runs social media for her brother.

After making final preparations customers start to order. Once orders are placed on a tablet, the grill gets to work.Vybe 305 has everything from wings to panini’s and scampi’s. Over at Bowlz and Bunz it’s a little bit different.

“This is our steak burger,” said Forte while brings a cheeseburger off his flattop. “I could tell you about it but until you bite one – wooo!”

“A handcrafted burger from the hands-on chef Julius. At Vybe 305 Kayvon is more of a CEO. After greeting fans, Kayvon goes to see his old friend.

Kayvon and Julius start talking about the business that they’re in. But they also decide to reminisce. It’s hard not to appreciate how far they’ve come, considering they’re succeeding in front of the stadium they once played in.

“USF has a way of bring us together and I’m just grateful that me and Julius are out here doing it together,” said Webster.