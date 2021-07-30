The Orlando Magic selected Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs with the fifth pick in the NBA Draft after he surprisingly fell to them out of the top four. They also added Michigan forward Franz Wagner with the eighth pick in the Draft.

Suggs was long considered a shoo-in to land in the top four of the draft in a class that has long been targeted as full of franchise-changing players. It felt like Suggs would be just out of reach.

The Toronto Raptors, however, took Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick, leaving the dynamic guard for the Magic. Orlando must feel like it has its next star.

Suggs averaged 14.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists last year with Gonzaga, leading them to an undefeated season and the NCAA Tournament championship game. Suggs became legendary when he hit a game-winning half-court shot to defeat UCLA in the Final Four.

Suggs' reputation is as hard-nosed driver and scorer. Something the Magic are certainly missing. Many NBA draft experts believe he can be a leading scorer and team captain when he enters the NBA.

Orlando is beginning a rebuild after trading away its top three scorers at the trade deadline in March. The team hired a new coach in Jamahl Mosley and has the fourth-youngest roster in the NBA. Orlando needed a player with star potential.

The team certainly believes it got him.

Magic fans were certainly over the moon at landing Suggs. But fairly quickly, the Magic added another player.

With the eighth pick, the Magic selected Michigan forward Franz Wagner. He averaged 12.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. Wagner is widely considered one of the better defenders among the 2021 Draft class because of his versatility and ability to defend on the perimeter and off the ball.

Orlando still has one more pick left in the draft, selecting 33rd in the second round.