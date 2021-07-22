The world had to wait an extra year, but the Olympics are back, as many of the greatest athletes from around the globe converge in Tokyo.

Some of the Olympians are highly recognizable, such as U.S. gymnastics icon Simone Biles and NBA great Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, others will only earn their worldwide stardom in the coming days.

Here is a look at 20 athletes — 10 Americans and 10 from other nations — to watch during this summer’s games.

Simone Biles, USA, gymnastics

Widely considered the greatest female gymnast ever, Biles will now try to win the gold medals to back up that title. In her previous Olympic outing — in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 — Biles won four golds and a bronze. With five more gold medals, she would tie 1950s and ’60s Soviet legend Larisa Latynina for the most by a female gymnast.

Biles, 24, is also looking to lead the American women to their third straight team all-around gold.

Biles on Wednesday received her own Twitter emoji — a cartoon goat (eponymous for the “Greatest of All Time” acronym) in a gymnastics outfit, wearing a gold medal.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, USA, basketball

Former teammates at UConn and longtime rivals in the WNBA, Bird, 40, and Taurasi, 39, are attempting to become the first basketball players to win five Olympic gold medals.

Taurasi, of the Phoenix Mercury, is the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader, while Bird, of the Seattle Storm, is its all-time assists leader. Also, look for Bird in the opening ceremony, when she will be one of Team USA’s two flag-bearers.

Sky Brown, Great Britain, skateboarding

Having just turned 13 years old earlier this month, Sky is not even the youngest Olympian this year. (More on that later.) She, however, is the youngest-ever summer Olympian to represent Britain.

Sky, who trains in the U.S. with Tony Hawk, is ranked third in the world in park skateboarding, a sport that is making its Olympic debut this year. The teen skater managed to come back from a harrowing injury last year, in which she fell from a ramp in training and fractured her skull and left hand.

Born in Japan to a Japanese mother, Sky will likely have some support from the locals in Tokyo, although she faces stiff competition, both on the course and for adoration, from Japan’s Misugu Okamoto, who is just 15 years old herself.

Caeleb Dressel, USA, swimming

Dressel could emerge as one of the breakout stars of these Olympics. The 24-year-old Floridian won two gold medals in Rio, but they both came in relay events. At the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Dressel cleaned up with six gold medals and two silvers.

He has a shot at seven medals in Tokyo — in four relays, the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the 100 butterfly, in which he holds the world record.

Kevin Durant, USA, basketball

The Brooklyn Nets superstar is looking to capture his third Olympic gold with Team USA. A two-time NBA champ and former league MVP, Durant set the U.S. record for most points scored in an Olympic basketball tournament with 156 in 2012, and then nearly broke it four years later, finishing with 155.



Durant averaged 26 points per game with the Nets last season, his first year back after tearing in his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

Allyson Felix, USA, track and field

The nine-time Olympic medalist is appearing in her fifth — and possibly last — summer games. With one more medal, Felix would become the most decorated female U.S. track-and-field athlete ever and tie Carl Lewis for the most medals by any American in the sport.

A Los Angeles native, Felix, 35, will compete in the 400 meters as well as the 4x400 relay.

Laurel Hubbard, New Zealand, weightlifting

Hubbard will make history as the first transgender athlete to compete in an Olympics.

Hubbard, 43, won a silver medal at the 2017 world championships and competed in the 2018 Commonwealth Games before suffering a serious elbow injury that nearly ended her career. She competed as a man before transitioning in 2013, but not on the international level.

In 2015, the International Olympic Committee changed its guidelines to allow transgender women to compete if their testorone level remains under 10 nanomoles per liter for at least a year, a standard adopted by the International Weightlifting Federation.

Nyjah Huston, USA, skateboarding

One of skateboarding’s superstars, Huston could prove to be the perfect ambassador to introduce the sport to a larger, new audience as it makes its Olympic debut.

The 26-year-old from California has been wowing crowds since he was a kid. Huston is a four-time world champ, a 12-time X Games gold medalist and the world’s top-ranked street skater. He’s also a social media star, with 4.7 million Instagram followers.

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya, marathon

Since winning the gold medal in Rio in 2016, Kipchoge has won four of the five marathons in which he has competed. In 2018, he set the world marathon record, finishing in Berlin in 2 hours, 1.39 seconds. In 2019, he made more history by becoming the first person ever to run 26.2 miles in under two hours, although the feat is not officially recognized because it was not in open competition and included a rotation of official pacesetters.

Kipchoge, 36, is competing in his fourth Olympics and also owns silver and bronze medals.

Katie Ledecky, USA, swimming

Ledecky will look to defend her 2016 gold medals in the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyles. The 24-year-old also is the favorite to take home gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle, an event just added to the Olympic menu this year.

A five-time gold medalist already, Ledecky, with three more, could tie Jenny Thompson for the most golds ever won by an American female swimmer.

Wilfredo Leon, Poland, volleyball

The 27-year-old Leon is called the Cristiano Ronaldo of volleyball. He used to compete nationally for his native Cuba before defecting to Poland, helping elevate his new country’s team to elite status.

The 6-foot-8 Leon is known for his high vertical leap, thunderous spikes and blazing-fast serves. He was named the best outside hitter at the 2019 World Cup, where Poland lost to powerhouse Brazil in the final. .