TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay sports fans woke up electrified Thursday morning after the Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second straight year!

What You Need To Know Dick’s Sporting Goods to open early for fans to get Stanley Cup merchandise





Lightning is only the eighth NHL team to take the title back to back since 1926





RELATED: Lightning beat Montreal 1-0 to win second consecutive Stanley Cup

To accommodate local fans, Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening early Thursday at 7 a.m. so they can pick up their official Stanley Cup merchandise.

The Lightning only scored once in Wednesday night’s game 5 of their series, but that was enough to keep the Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay.

“The Lightning went back to back. They went against a very incredible goalie, Gary Price, and they did something that hasn't been done in a long time,” said Ralph Parr, a fan.

Player Victor Hedman said this year’s win felt even more special since the team was able to do it in front of their friends and family, at home in Amalie Arena.

Lightning fans said despite the tropical storm, they would not have missed Wednesday night’s game for anything, and now they are ready to celebrate with the team.

"It was raining, but we still had fun in the pouring rain. Go Bolts! Go Bolts! Go Bolts, baby! Let's go Tampa,” said Jordan Hess.

The Lightning is only the eighth NHL team to take the title back to back since 1926.