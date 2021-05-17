ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Lions and Orlando Pride could be playing in front of packed houses by next month because the teams announced Tuesday that Exploria Stadium will open to full capacity.

The change will go into effect June 20 with the Pride’s home game against the NY/NJ Gotham.

“Over the last year, our fans have been incredible in taking the necessary steps to keep our community as safe as possible so we can eventually bring Exploria Stadium back to the full capacity and, today, we’re excited to announce that that moment has arrived,” Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said. “With the rates of vaccinations growing each day across Central Florida, as well as the continued safety protocols in place from both our local authorities, MLS and the NWSL, we can’t wait to welcome a full stadium of supporters back to our beautiful venue to cheer on our teams.”

The change will allow most season-ticket holders and partial ticket-plan holders access to the seats fans originally selected, and they will be uploaded into their accounts, the teams announced. However, seats located near player areas such as benches and the competition tunnel will not be available because of Major League Soccer’s COVID-19 protocols. Affected season-ticket holders will be contacted by the team.

Available single-game tickets for all matches from June on will go on sale to the general public May 21 for the Lions and on May 25 for the Pride. For people who might still want season tickets to the Lions, a limited inventory of tickets are available for the May 22 game.

Health and safety protocols will remain in place throughout the season — including hand sanitization stands placed throughout the building, strict cleaning and sanitation implemented before, during, and after events.