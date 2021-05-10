It’s Tebow time again in the NFL.

According to multiple reports Monday, Tim Tebow, the storied Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, plans to sign a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But this time he’ll play tight end, a position analysts predicted a decade ago that he was better suited for in the NFL.

Tebow, who turns 34 before the start of the football season, has been out of the league since 2015.

After winning two national championships at the University of Florida and the Heisman Trophy in 2007, Tebow was selected in the first round of the 2010 draft by the Denver Broncos. He found modest success with the Broncos by engineering a handful of late comeback victories — the highlight of his career came in the 2011 playoffs when he completed an 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to Demaryius Thomas to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But after signing future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning a few months later, the Broncos traded Tebow to the New York Jets, where he was nothing more than a backup QB who saw the field occasionally on gadget plays. He lasted just one season in New York.

Tebow later went to training camps with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, but didn’t make the cut.

In 2016, Tebow tried to make the switch to baseball, a sport he had not played since high school. The New York Mets took a chance on him, but he never reached the majors in his three seasons in the organization — cynics believed his signing was a publicity stunt. Tebow announced his retirement from baseball in February, saying he was no longer fully committed to the sport.

Tebow, who also has worked as an ESPN college football analyst, became a larger-than-life figure in college playing for the Florida Gators, in part because of his dual-threat talent and trademark jump passes, and in part because of his reputation as someone who is deeply religious, regularly performs missionary work and inspires those around him.

While he put up jaw-dropping stats in college, many talent evaluators say he lacked the arm strength to make it as a quarterback on the next level.

With the Jaguars, Tebow will be reunited with Urban Meyer, who was his head coach at Florida.