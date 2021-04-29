The NFL Draft will look more like normal this year, although reminders about the COVID-19 pandemic remain.

What You Need To Know The three-day NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Cleveland outdoors along the shores of Lake Erie



It’s a giant step forward from last year’s event, which was held virtually, as Commissioner Roger Goodell, team executives and prospects were scattered out, mostly in their own living rooms



This year, the draft is open to a limited number of fans, and a dozen prospects will be in attendance



Quarterbacks are expected to be the focus early in the first round, with the Jacksonville Jaguars projected to select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall

“We have to do this,” Jon Barker, NFL head of live event productions, told The Associated Press. “We need to get people out and back to live events and to experience things like this, and the draft is one of those great events that can bring everybody together and do that.”

There should be some familiar sights, too. For example, Goodell, now fully vaccinated, and isn’t barred from physical contact with the newly draftee players — so don’t be surprised to see him engage in the sort of bear hugs we’ve seen in years past.

As for the draft itself, quarterbacks are expected to be the focus early in the first round.

Don’t expect much drama at the top: The consensus is that the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

“This is a decision that it’s gonna define us, certainly for the rest of my life,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan told Sports Illustrated this week. “And everything I read and hear from people who know a lot more about football than I do, for them, it’s like stating the obvious.”

The New York Jets at No. 2 and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 are also widely expected to select quarterbacks. The other top signal-callers in this year’s class are BYU’s Zach Wilson, Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

"I'm super excited," Lance told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” this week. "I don't know where I'm gonna be at. Obviously, I've watched a ton of tape — 49ers, Falcons, whatever it is, football in general. But like I said, I'm excited to find out where I'm going to be.”

Other potential storylines to watch:

Florida’s Kyle Pitts has a chance to become the first tight end taken in the top 5 in nearly 50 years.

Three intriguing wide receivers are expected to go high: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama teammates DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Smith is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

A year after their divorce with Tom Brady, will the New England Patriots, with the 15th pick, land their next franchise quarterback? Doing so might require trading up.

Will there be any major trades involving players currently in the league? One name to watch is 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, a former Patriot.

The Jaguars, Jets, Dolphins and Ravens each own two first-round picks this year, while the Texans, Seahawks, Rams and Chiefs are sitting out Day 1 after trading away their first-round selections.

The first round gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds will be held Friday starting at 7 p.m., and the final four rounds are Saturday, starting at noon.