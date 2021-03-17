LOS ANGELES — Golfer Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is recuperating at home from severe leg injuries suffered in a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods wrote in a message on his Twitter page. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Woods lives in Florida but was in the Southland at the time of the crash after hosting the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at The Riviera Country Club.

The crash occurred at 7:12 a.m. Feb. 23 on northbound Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road. The Genesis GV80 SUV Woods was driving struck the center median on Hawthorne Boulevard, careened across the southbound lanes, sheered off a tree and flipped over before coming to rest on its side about 30 yards off the side of the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. The first person to arrive at the scene told sheriff's officials Woods was unconscious inside the vehicle. The first sheriff's deputy to respond found the 45-year-old golfing great awake and responsive, but suffering from severe leg injuries.

He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for multiple fractures to his right leg and ankle. He was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for follow-up work.

No further information about his medical recovery has been released, and it was unclear if or when Woods might be able to return to the golf course.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said Woods is not expected to face any criminal charges, insisting the crash was nothing more than an accident.