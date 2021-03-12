The relationship between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers produced a Super Bowl title in Year 1.

Now, it appears the team and player are extending the relationship.

Published reports say Brady and the Bucs have agreed to a deal that will keep him with the team through the 2022 season.

He originally signed a two-year deal before the 2020 campaign.

Brady threw 40 touchdown passes against just 12 interceptions, then helped the Bucs run through the playoffs and win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For Brady, it was his seventh Super Bowl title. He won the first six while with the New England Patriots.

The team on Friday also announced an extension for inside linebacker Lavonte David. He is the team’s longest-tenured player.