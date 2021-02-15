ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF's football team has a new head coach, and the formal announcement is expected this afternoon.

Gus Malzahn, who coached Auburn University's football team from 2013 until 2020, will take over as head coach for the Knights.

Under Malzahn, the Auburn Tigers had a record of 68 wins and 35 losses. Auburn played, and lost, to UCF in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta in 2017, 34-27. Malzahn was fired from Auburn last year.

UCF is undergoing its own transformation. The program lost its athletic director and head coach to Tennessee earlier this year. UCF then hired Terry Mohajir as athletic director.

UCF will hold a news conference to introduce Malzahn at 2 p.m. See it live on Spectrum News 13, and on the Spectrum News app.