ORLANDO – The University of Central Florida has named Terry Mohajir as their new vice president and director of athletics.

According to UCF Athletics, Mohajir (pronounced MO-HODGE-ER) has excelled at hiring coaches who win championships and raising the money for first-class athletics facilities and support resources necessary to be nationally competitive and fulfilling a promise to guarantee a job or graduate school admission for every student-athlete who graduates.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the tremendous momentum UCF’s talented student-athletes, coaches and staff have established with the enthusiastic support of Knight Nation and so many generous donors,” Mohajir said in a statement.

Mohajir was formerly the Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics and was named one of the top five non-Power 5 athletic directors in the nation by Stadium. He was the head of athletics at Arkansas State since 2012, overseeing one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference and helping raise the funds to upgrade facilities at the school.

Mohajir hired two successful coaches during his tenure at Arkansas State, first bringing in Bryan Harsin and then Blake Anderson.

Anderson left for Utah State after this past season and former Tennessee coach Butch Jones was hired by Mohajir at Arkansas State to replace him in December.

Mohajir is also one of thirteen members on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Arkansas State has won 25 conference titles in all sports during Mohajir’s tenure at the university.

He replaces Danny White, who left to become athletic director at Tennessee and ended up taking UCF football coach Josh Heupel with him to Knoxville. Mohajir’s first job will be to hire Heupel’s replacement to lead a football program that has been one of the best in the American Athletic Conference.

