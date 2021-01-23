The Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field for the NFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl LV.

This is the ninth time that the Packers will be playing in the NFC Championship game. They're 3-5 in those games, but 1-1 in the only two played at Lambeau Field. They beat Carolina in the 1996 NFC title game and lost to the Giants after the 2007 season. It's their fourth NFC Championship game since 2014. No other NFC team has appeared more than once in that span.

Quarterback Matchup

The quarterback matchup of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady is impossible to ignore. They are one and two in NFL history for the most postseason games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions. Rodgers has 8, second only to Brady's 13.

Aaron Rodgers will be starting his fifth NFC Championship game---but his first at Lambeau Field. It’s an opportunity he appreciates at a special place.

“It’s definitely historic," said Rodgers. "There’s nothing like it. I played in just about every stadium now. I’ve been a lover of the NFL now for most of my life, definitely life that I remember and dreamt about it, playing in this stadium since I watched those VHS tapes of the Green Bay Packers and the Ice Bowl. Our city is nicknamed Titletown for a reason. It’s a special place to play and I’ve never lost that perspective."

Offensive Line Play

As easy as it is to focus on the quarterbacks, the two offensive lines may determine the winner.

Which team is able to mount a strong running game? Which team can keep pressure off of their quarterback? The answers to those questions may be the most crucial.

First Meeting

The Buccaneers won the first meeting 38-10 on October 18th in Tampa. It's hard to imagine a repeat of some of the numbers from that game. Aaron Rodgers had no touchdown passes and threw two interceptions, one of them a pick six.

Davante Adams didn't catch any touchdowns and Aaron Jones was held to 15 yards rushing on ten carries.

The winner will face the AFC champion, either Kansas City or Buffalo, in Super Bowl LV Sunday, February 7 in Tampa. If it's the Packers and Chiefs, it would be a rematch of Super Bowl I. The Bills have never won a Super Bowl.