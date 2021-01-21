ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF will be looking for a new athletics director, as it was announced Thursday that Danny White is taking the AD job at the University of Tennessee.

Danny White had been AD at UCF since 2015



He will replace Phil Fulmer at the University of Tennessee



White will leave behind a long list of achievements at UCF, where he became athletic director in 2015. It includes two consecutive American Athletic Conference football championships, multiple bowl appearances, and a 25-game winning streak. Beyond football, his record includes NCAA tournament appearances for the men's and women's basketball teams, the baseball team, and the soccer team.

White said it was an "excruciatingly difficult decision" for him and his family to leave Orlando for Knoxville.

“As I stated when I took the job, our goal was to become one of the nation’s premier destinations for coaches and student-athletes," White said. "I also had a goal to excite our student body, staff and faculty, alumni and the Central Florida community. With the tremendous support of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, students and all of Knight Nation, we certainly accomplished those goals."

White will take over for Phil Fulmer, the longtime Vols coach who won a national football championship in 1998 but didn't enjoy as much success during his run as AD.

"I am thrilled to be headed to Knoxville and to a university with a great competitive tradition and a spirited and devoted fan base. Volunteer fans have an expectation to win, and my first task will be taking on the search for a new head football coach. But I want all Vols to know that I am deeply committed to excellence in all of our athletic programs," White said.

During his tenure at UCF, teams combined for 25 consecutive semesters with a 3.0 GPA or better, and a record 253 Knights earned spots on the 2019 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.



"Danny White is a great fit for the programs we are building at Tennessee," UT System President Randy Boyd said. "He combines a strong vision for competitive excellence with a deep commitment to winning with integrity. The greatest decade in UT Athletics begins now."