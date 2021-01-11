President Donald Trump will present one of the nation's highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years, with Trump, before his campaign victory in 2016, reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick said afterward he was not a political person and that he had “a friendship and loyalty to Donald."

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), whose district encompasses Worcester, Massachusetts, called on Belichick to refuse the medal.

"I would refuse it, if I were Bill Belichick," Rep. McGovern told CNN's John Berman. "This president has made a mockery of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Look at who he is giving it to in the last week, people like Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan. I mean, please."

"Bill Belichick should do the right thing and say, 'no thanks," McGovern added, adding that he'll be "very disappointed" if he does show up to accept the medal.

"To accept it is disgraceful," he concluded.

Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late. He has often held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private. Trump has generally avoided the press since his election loss.

Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most successful football coaches in NFL history and owns the most wins among active coaches. The Bill Belichick Foundation also provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.

Politico first reported about the honor for Belichick.