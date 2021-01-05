The Boston Red Sox made history Monday by hiring the first Black female coach in professional baseball.

The Red Sox announced that Bianca Smith as a minor league coach. She will work mainly with position players out of the club’s player development in Fort Myers, Florida, MLB.com reported.

"I think it's a great opportunity to inspire other women that are interested in this game."



New #RedSox minor league coach, Bianca Smith, joined @MLBNetwork to talk about her role. pic.twitter.com/vxHf6GpAHA — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 5, 2021

“The opportunity is amazing,” Smith told MLB Network on Monday. “I’m still wrapping my head around it. I probably won’t really have it sink in until I’m actually there."

"I think it’s a great opportunity also to kind of inspire other women who are interested in this game," Smith added. "This is not really something I thought about it when I was younger. I kind of fell into it being an athlete. So I’m excited to get that chance to show what I can do.”

Smith, 29, was most recently an assistant coach and hitting coordinator for the Carroll University baseball team in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She was previously the director of baseball operations and a graduate assistant coach at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where she attended law school.

Her other experience includes coaching in the youth academies for the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers, and serving as an intern with Major League Baseball’s corporate office.

A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Dartmouth, where she played softball. She also has a master’s of business administration from Case Western Reserve.