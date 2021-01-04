Three NFL head coaches couldn’t avoid the ax in the hours after the regular season concluded.

What You Need To Know Three NFL head coaches were fired in the hours after the regular season ended Sunday



The Jets fired Adam Gase on Sunday night, and the Jaguars' Doug Marrone and Chargers' Anthony Lynn were let go Monday



In all, six NFL teams are now searching for head coaches -- three others were fired during the season



The Bengals announced Monday that coach Zac Taylor will return for the 2021 season

The day after Week 17’s games is generally known as “Black Friday,” but the firings got underway Sunday night when the New York Jets parted ways with Adam Gase following a 2-14 season.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the league’s worst team at 1-15, fired Doug Marrone, and the Los Angeles Chargers sacked Anthony Lynn after back-to-back losing seasons.

In all, six NFL teams are now searching for head coaches. Houston’s Bill O’Brien, Atlanta’s Dan Quinn and Detroit’s Matt Patricia were all fired during the season.

Gase, a former Miami Dolphins head coach, lasted just two years in New York. Considered a bright offensive mind, he was hired in part to help develop young quarterback Sam Darnold. But the former first-round draft pick’s passer rating and yards per game were the lowest of his career this season, and he tossed more interceptions than touchdowns for the first time.

The Jets lost their first 13 games before beating the Rams and Browns — oddly enough both playoff teams — in back-to-back games. New York lost their finale to the Patriots 28-14 on Sunday, giving Gase a 9-23 record in his two years in the Meadowlands.

"While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization -- especially in our leadership positions -- it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year [when the Jets won six of their final eight games] was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.”

In his first full season in Jacksonville in 2017, Marrone brought the Jaguars within one game of the Super Bowl. But the team won just 12 games in the three years since. Their lone victory this season came in the opener against Indianapolis.

A former Buffalo Bills head coach, Marrone went 23-43 with the Jaguars, which included two games as interim head coach in 2016.

"I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations, and with that in mind I spoke this morning with Doug Marrone to express my gratitude for his hard work over the past four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Lynn, who helped usher the Chargers into their new home of Los Angeles in 2017, followed up a 5-11 campaign in 2019 with a 7-9 record this season. LA won its last four games, but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Lynn enjoyed winning seasons in his first two years in LA, including going 12-4 and winning a playoff game in 2018. He had a 33-31 record over his four seasons with the Chargers.

"I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "This is a results-driven business, and simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations."

In Cincinnati, coach Zac Taylor was believed to be on the hot seat after winning just six games in two years. But owner Mike Brown announced Monday that the 37-year-old coach will be back in 2021.

“We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want,” Brown said in a statement.