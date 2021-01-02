Floyd Little, the great running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.

We mourn the passing of a Syracuse treasure, Floyd Little.https://t.co/TapFKTw23k — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) January 2, 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night at his home in Nevada. No cause was given.

“Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life.”

Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Legendary Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim wrote to Twitter: "I have lost a great friend and Syracuse University has lost one of its all-time greatest ambassadors. Floyd Little brought a smile to the face of everyone he encountered. Juli and I send our condolences to DeBorah and Floyd’s family."

I have lost a great friend and Syracuse University has lost one of its all-time greatest ambassadors. Floyd Little brought a smile to the face of everyone he encountered. Juli and I send our condolences to DeBorah and Floyd’s family. pic.twitter.com/sIdzEdwhkV — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) January 2, 2021

A native of New Haven, Connecticut, he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating and helped persuade voters to approve funds for the old, iconic Mile High Stadium, which has since been replaced by Empower Field at Mile High.

During his long wait for enshrinement, Little said he was regularly approached by fans wanting him to settle a bet: Which year did he go into the Hall of Fame?

“And I have to tell them I’m not in the Hall of Fame and I’ve never even been nominated,” Little said in the months before his selection on Feb. 6, 2010.

The professional football world today is celebrating the life and mourning the passing of Floyd Little. A member of the Class of 2010, Little died Friday. He was 78.



Read More: https://t.co/nW3hwUEfDU#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/OKdXIj93yN — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 2, 2021

Little decided not to get his hopes up anymore and a few years later, the senior committee nominated him, allowing him to dream anew about football immortality. On the eve of his selection, he said he’d had a premonition that his time was coming at last.

“It’s the 44th Super Bowl,” Little said in 2010. “An African-American just became our 44th president. I wore No. 44. I just feel it’s my time.”

He was right: Hall Vice President Joe Horrigan called him with the good news the day before New Orleans’ 31-17 win over Indianapolis in the Super Bowl.

“I was numb,” Little said. “I knew he wasn’t calling to tell me I was passed over again.”

Little said he learned a valuable lesson that day: “Well, you don’t give up on your dreams,” even if it’s to assuage the pain of envisioned rejection.

Little, who had sold his car dealership in Seattle after 32 years not long before his nomination, returned to Syracuse the following year as a special assistant to the athletic director, a position he held until 2016, when he received an honorary doctorate degree from the university.

After that, Little and his wife moved to Las Vegas.

An ex-teammate of Little’s at Syracuse, Pat Killorin, made Little’s cancer diagnosis public in May when he created a GoFundMe page to help the family with treatment costs.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Deborah.